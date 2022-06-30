Bathing prohibition notice for Ballybunion North and White Strand Caherciveen

A bathing prohibition notice remains in place at Ballybunion North beach, and one has been put in place for White Strand Cahersiveen also.

This follows the results of water quality testing on Kerry’s blue flag beaches, after heavy rainfall last week.

Bathing water results from samples taken at Kerry beaches on Monday show that, due primarily to the poor weather conditions over the past few days, there are issues at some beaches.

In line with agreed national protocols, Kerry County Council consulted with the HSE, and agreed that the bathing prohibition notice erected last Friday at Ballybunion North, will remain in place.

A prohibition against bathing notice will also be put in place for White Strand, Cahersiveen, and signage about this will be posted at the beach.

Prior-warnings will remain in place for Ballybunion South, Fenit, Inny Strand, and the beach in Waterville Town.

These notices are not a prohibition on bathing or advice against bathing; they warn that water quality may be affected due to expected heavy rainfall.

Kerry County Council says additional samples are to be taken today at all the above beaches, with results available later this week; the situation will then be reviewed.

Samples taken at all other beaches showed no issues, so the prior warnings at those beaches have been lifted.