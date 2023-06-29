Advertisement
Bathing ban on Ballybunion beaches may be as a result of farm effluent

Jun 29, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
A councillor says it appears farm effluent may be the reason why a bathing ban has been imposed on two beaches in North Kerry.

Yesterday Kerry County Council announced that the ban had been put in place on Ballybunion’s North and South beaches.

It was put in place after water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley says farm effluent is a suspected cause.

However, this is still being investigated.

Cllr Beasley says it’s hoped that the results of the latest water testing will be known by tomorrow.

Cllr for Kerry County Council Robert Beasley. (SF)
