Bathing ban in place on two beaches in North Kerry

A bathing ban has been put in place on two beaches in North Kerry.

This ban affects both Ballybunion North and South beaches.

It was put in place at the Blue Flag beaches due to water quality issues.

People visiting both Ballybunion North and South beaches should not bath or swim in the water while this ban is in place.

Kerry County Council says this prohibition on bathing was put in place following sampling of the water quality, which shows elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

The council has been consulting with the HSE and a ban has been placed on bathing and swimming at Ballybunion North and South beaches, with immediate effect.

The council says signage advising of the prohibition is being erected at both beaches.

Further sampling will be carried out and Kerry County Council says this ban will only be lifted when water quality results improve.