Banna road expected to fully reopen by end of week

It's expected that the road into Banna beach will be fully reopened by the end of the week.
Significant works have been undertaken at the location in the past week.
One line traffic has been in place as a result of the works.
Advertisement
It's expected that the road into Banna beach will be fully reopened by the end of the week.
Significant works have been undertaken at the location in the past week.
One line traffic has been in place as a result of the works.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus