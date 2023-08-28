Ballybunion, Portmagee and Dingle found to be moderately littered in IBAL survey

The annual survey of coasts and inland waterways by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Ballybunion, Portmagee and Dingle all ‘moderately littered’.

The study of 33 areas nationwide, revealed our most littered areas to have cleaned up - but the majority of beaches falling short of clean status, despite the unsettled summer meaning lower visitor numbers.

Beaches, harbours, rivers and their immediate environs were monitored by An Taisce in June and July.

Advertisement

While there was a 50% rise in clean sites overall, the survey again found coastal areas to be more littered than towns, which IBAL researches as part of its Anti-Litter League programme.

Ballybunion, Dingle and Portmagee all received praise in the report, but were criticised for ongoing litter issues.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan outlines where the cleanest beaches are: