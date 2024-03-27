A Kerry man has received the Global Award for Social Impact for his work advocating for people with disabilities.

Ballinskelligs native, Donal O'Shea has campaigned for criminal justice reform, social inclusion, equality and supports for minority groups.

He says "successive Governments have been lackadaisical in their approach to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities".

Mr O'Shea attended the awards ceremony at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

He says it's essential for democracy that the public is involved in decision making: