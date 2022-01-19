Advertisement
BAI announces appointment of new chief executive

Jan 19, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
BAI announces appointment of new chief executive
The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has announced the appointment of Celene Craig as its new Chief Executive, with immediate effect.

Ms Craig has 30 years’ experience in media regulation. She held the role of Deputy Chief Executive of the BAI since its establishment in 2009, and prior to that she worked with its predecessors, the Broadcasting Commission of Ireland (BCI) and the Independent Radio and Television Commission (IRTC).

Ms Craig said she was delighted to take up the position at an exciting time for media regulation in Ireland.

