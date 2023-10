University Hospital Kerry is holding an event this evening (Monday 9th Oct) for people who've lost a baby.

Today marks the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

This service of remembrance is for parents and families who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, fetal anomaly, stillbirth, or neonatal death.

It’ll be held in chapel in UHK at 7 o’clock this evening.