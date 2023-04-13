The average wait time for a car test in Kerry is six months.

NCT operator, Applus, says it's recruited more than 50 additional inspectors from the Philippines, as part of efforts to clear the backlog.

The NCT Service says it'll continue increasing capacity until the current backlog is cleared.

The service's operator says an additional 50 inspectors are due to start training next month, following a recruitment drive in the Philippines.

That's in addition to 24 new inspectors who've already been recruited so far this year.

However, the wait time is still as long as nine months in some test centres nationally.

In Kerry, motorists are currently waiting on average six months for an NCT.

The next available date offered online in Killarney is November the 7th. In Tralee, the next test date available is the 26th of October, while the 31st of October is the next availability in Cahersiveen.

Just over the border, the next available inspection date in Abbeyfeale is October 24th; while November 3rd is the next availability online for Macroom.

Meanwhile, NCTS say the available appointments online, only represent approximately one third of the actual appointments available.

They say they will open the full capacity , or the remaining two thirds of appointments, two weeks ahead - when they finalise their schedules and confirm staff availability.