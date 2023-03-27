Advertisement
Average price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry rose by almost 3% in Q1

Mar 27, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Average price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry rose by almost 3% in Q1
A Real Estate Alliance Sold sign.
The average price of a second-hand, three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry rose by 2.6% in the first three months of the year.

That’s according to the latest national survey by Real Estate Alliance for the first quarter of the year.

The average cost of three-bed homes in the county is now €300,000; that’s up from €292,500 in December.

Across Kerry, first-time buyers made up 40% of the market during the first quarter, with 15% coming from buyers moving out of cities.

The average time taken to complete a sale in the county is now seven weeks, down one week from an average of eight in the previous quarter, the survey shows.

In Killarney, the average price for a three-bed semi is now €360,000, up 2.27% from an average of €350,000 in the previous quarter, while the time to sell has fallen by one week to seven over the same period.

The average cost of a similar property in Tralee rose by 2.13% from €235,000 to €240,000 in the first three months of the year, while the time to sell also dropped by one week to seven.

Across Ireland, the actual selling price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached rose by 0.6% over the past three months to €293,343 – representing an annual increase of 5.3%.

House prices in Dublin recovered after a pre-Christmas fall and rose by 0.5% to €498,333 in the past three months, slightly exceeding last September’s prices and showing an annual rise of 3.5%.

Nationally, first-time purchasers make up 60% of the market, the quarterly survey has found.

