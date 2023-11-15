Advertisement
Average price of buying a home in Kerry is over €240,000

Nov 15, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Average price of buying a home in Kerry is over €240,000
The average price of buying a home in Kerry is over €240,000.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows, between June and September, the average price of a house in the county, jumped by 1.5%.

The figures, compiled by the Central Statistics Office, show nationally, the median price of a dwelling was €320,000.

The report shows that the average price of house in Kerry, on the residential property market was €241,500, in the year to September.

Homes with the Killarney, V93 eircode were the most expensive in the county, costing on average €280,000; up €10,000 on the average price at the end of June.

The least expensive Eircode in Kerry, was V31 – Listowel area - with a median price of €205,000.

A residential dwelling in the Tralee area, V92 eircode, cost on average €215,000 in the year to September.

The median price of a home in the V23, Cahersiveen area, was €245,000; a jump of €15,000 on the on the average figure at the end of June.

The price of a home in the P51 eircode was €225,000, while over the county bounds in the Newcastle West – V42 area -  the average cost of a residence was €188,000.

