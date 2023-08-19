Average price of a residential dwelling in Kerry cost just below €238,000

The average price of buying a home in Kerry is just under €238,000.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows, that properties with the V93 eircode are the most expensive in the county.

Advertisement

The figures, compiled by the Central Statistics Office, show nationally, the median price of a dwelling was €318,000.

The report shows that the average price of dwelling in Kerry, on the residential property market was €237,750, in the year to June.

Homes with the V93 eircode were the most expensive in the county, costing on average €270,000.

Advertisement

The least expensive Eircode in Kerry, was V31, with a median price of just under €200,000 (€199,500).

A residential dwelling in the Tralee , V92 eircode area, cost on average €210,000 in the year to June.

The median price of a home in the V23, Cahersiveen area, was €230,000.

Advertisement

The average cost of a home in the P51 eircode was €225,000, while over the county bounds in the Newcastle West – V42 area - the median price of a residence was €187,000.

Nationally, dwellings in the Dublin area had the highest average prices in the year to June, at €437,500; while Leitrim and Longford had the lowest at €160,000.