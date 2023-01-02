Asylum seeker group condemns Killarney violence, says gardaí should be given space to investigate

A group which represents asylum seekers in Ireland has condemned last night’s violence in Killarney.

Lucky Khambule is co-ordinator with MASI, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

He says gardaí should be allowed to carry out their investigation and last night’s incident should not be used to justify racism and hatred against people seeking international protection here.

Mr Khambule says last night’s violence at Hotel Killarney should prompt an examination of how we house asylum seekers in this country.

He says people of very different backgrounds and cultures are grouped closely together and this can lead to tensions.