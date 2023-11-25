Astellas will be a game-changer for Tralee according to new Chamber President

The recent announcement that Astellas is to develop a state of the art facility in Tralee will be a game changer for the town according to the new President of Tralee Chamber Alliance Stephen Stack.

Mr Stack was speaking at the Chamber Presidents lunch.

Mr Stack said the Astellas announcement was a game changer for Tralee and he praised KCC for the work that has been done in developing the towns infrastructure in recent years.

He said that Tralee was a great town to live in and has a growing population with an average age of 39.6 years.

He also described it as a University town and an economic driver for the South West region.

He said his priorities would include carrying out a heathcheck survey to establish how the town is perceived by visitors with the help of the MTU, organising an event for the agricultural community that supports businesses in the town, and what he described as a major charity event.

He praised the ideas and enthusiasm shown by outgoing President Nathan McDonnell.

Other speakers at the event included Prof Maggie Cusack from the MTU who said she wants the University to be the first choice for students and a place where they can continue to excel.

Guest speaker David Walsh from Netwatch and Halocare talked about how businesses can become drivers of change or victims of change.

He said that the most important things in a business were innovation and culture and urged them to employ positive, ambitious people with the same core values as them.