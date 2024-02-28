Advertisement
Astellas to take over lease of empty IDA facility in Tralee

Feb 28, 2024 17:52 By radiokerrynews
Pharmaceutical company Astellas has announced it will take over the lease of an IDA facility in Tralee which has been idle for almost six years.

The purpose-built Advanced Technology Building was constructed by IDA Ireland in 2017, and leased to Central Pharma from the middle of 2018.

Despite promising to create 100 jobs for the town by 2023, Central Pharma had no employees and two vacancies at its Tralee base as of last October.

Astellas, which recently secured planning permission for a new, €330 million state-of-the-art facility at the Kerry Tech Park, will now take over the lease of the facility.

The company says this will complement its new €330 million development and shows its continued commitment to Kerry.

We'll have a full report on this during our news tomorrow morning.

