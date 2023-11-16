Astellas submits plans for state-of-the-art Tralee facility

Pharmaceutical company Astellas has submitted plans for its new facility at the Kerry Technology Park in Tralee.

The company announced in September that it would invest more than €330 million in the new, state-of-the-art facility at the technology park.

The building is to be constructed on IDA’s greenfield site in Dromtacker, and is expected to create over 600 construction jobs during the course of the build.

The company is seeking planning permission for a ‘fill-finish’ production facility, which refers to the sterile process of filling vials with vaccines, medicines, or other drugs, and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution to customers and patients.

The development is set to take place in two phases; the first of these will include the main operations and production building, with associated utility and service areas.

The second phase will see expansion of the warehousing function of the facility and fitting out of additional production.

The development also includes a central utilities building, woodchip boiler building, electrical switch room and ESB substation.

The company also plans to build a security office building, sprinkler pump house, and a waste water treatment plant.

It’s noted in the application that it’s anticipated works will commence in the first quarter of next year, with the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

It says it’s anticipated the second phase may take place between 2028-2031, and so it’s applying for a 10-year planning permission for the facility.

The application also states the company is in the process of completing purchase agreements with two current landowners, but those landowners did consent to the application being submitted.

Astellas says its proposal for this facility entirely aligns with Kerry County Council’s development strategy.

The company says this represents a major, long-term investment, which will provide high-quality employment opportunities for the local area.

Kerry County Council estimates it will decide on the application by January 11th, next year.