Assurances sought from Irish Water regarding progression of Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme

Assurances have been sought from Irish Water regarding the progression of the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

Representatives came before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council to provide an update on projects and planned works for the county.

A number of councillors in the Killarney Municipal District sought clarification on the works for the Kilcummin scheme.

A presentation by Irish Water stated the procurement for the Kilcummin scheme would begin in quarter four of this year and construction would start before the end of 2022, subject to securing the lands.

This raised concerns among councillors.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney and Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin stated they didn’t like to see the line ‘subject to securing the lands’ and both questioned why the lands hadn’t been secured already.

Cllr Moloney said the people of Kilcummin were not happy with Irish Water and the area councillors were tired of listening to the national utility; she called on Irish Water to secure the lands, to make sure the scheme isn’t pushed back further.

The Labour Cllr also called on Irish Water to include the GAA hall in the scheme, saying it would have more usage than any domestic residence in Kilcummin.

Independent councillors Maura Healy Rae and Niall Botty O’Callaghan also raised concerns.

Cllr Healy Rae said the scheme was not appropriate given that three roads are now left out and Cllr O’Callaghan asked who in Irish Water decided to cut the scheme down, following a meeting with Killarney MD councillors which he says depicted a different scheme for Kilcummin.

Irish Water representative Sean Laffey had another meeting to attend and didn’t have time to answer all queries; he told councillors he would send written answers to the questions posed.