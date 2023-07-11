Assisted dying committee hearing from experts on medical ethics and the law

The Joint Committee on Assisted Dying’s final meeting on legal and constitutional issues has been taking place today.

The meeting has been hearing from Professor Deirdre Madden and Professor Mary Donnelly from the School of Law at University College Cork, and Professor David Albert Jones, Director of the Anscombe Bioethics Centre in Oxford.

Committee Cathaoirleach, and Kerry Independent TD, Michael Healy-Rae said members were looking forward to hearing from Professor Madden, who specialises in medical ethics and the law, including consent and end of life care.

Advertisement

He also noted Professor Jones is from the Anscombe Bioethics Centre, which advises the Catholic Church in Ireland and the UK on moral questions arising from clinical practice and biomedical research.