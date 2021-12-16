Advertisement
News

Assault victim feels he’s gotten no justice after Kerry footballers convictions overturned on appeal

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Assault victim feels he’s gotten no justice after Kerry footballers convictions overturned on appeal Assault victim feels he’s gotten no justice after Kerry footballers convictions overturned on appeal
Share this article

The victim of an assault feels he’s gotten no justice after two Kerry footballers had their convictions overturned on appeal.

23-year-old Ronan Buckley of Lahard, Beaufort, who is a Kerry senior inter-county footballer, and former Kerry minor, 22-year-old Christopher O'Donoghue of Inch, Clonkeen, Killarney, received convictions and fines for the assault earlier this year.

They admitted assaulting Dan McCarthy, causing him harm, on Church Lane, Killarney on October 22nd, 2018.

Advertisement

Their appeals came before Judge Terence O'Sullivan last week; he applied the Probation Act, leaving the accused without a conviction. Dan McCarthy says people still taunt him and confront him about the assault, as if he was the one who did wrong.

Mr McCarthy, who wants to take the case further, says it totally changed his life:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus