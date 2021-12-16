Assault victim feels he’s gotten no justice after Kerry footballers convictions overturned on appeal

The victim of an assault feels he’s gotten no justice after two Kerry footballers had their convictions overturned on appeal.

23-year-old Ronan Buckley of Lahard, Beaufort, who is a Kerry senior inter-county footballer, and former Kerry minor, 22-year-old Christopher O'Donoghue of Inch, Clonkeen, Killarney, received convictions and fines for the assault earlier this year.

They admitted assaulting Dan McCarthy, causing him harm, on Church Lane, Killarney on October 22nd, 2018.

Advertisement

Their appeals came before Judge Terence O'Sullivan last week; he applied the Probation Act, leaving the accused without a conviction. Dan McCarthy says people still taunt him and confront him about the assault, as if he was the one who did wrong.

Mr McCarthy, who wants to take the case further, says it totally changed his life: