Asking price for 4-bed homes in Kerry increased by €1,000 per month

Jan 4, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Asking price for 4-bed homes in Kerry increased by €1,000 per month
Asking prices for four-bedroom homes in Kerry increased by over €1,000 every month during 2021.

This is according to the myhome.ie report for the fourth quarter of last year.

In mid-December the number of homes listed for sale nationally on myhome.ie hit a record low of 11,300, down 21% on the previous year. The median asking price for properties in Kerry during 2021 was up 5%, however, it varied considerably depending on the property type.

Three-bed semi-detached prices increase by 3% to €185,00; this was among the smallest increases nationally by county. Asking prices for four-bedroom semi-detached homes over the past 12 months increased by 6% to over €222,000; this is an increase of over €1,000 per month.

However, the asking price for two-bedroom apartments in Kerry decreased by well over 6% during 2021, down to €140,000.

The national average asking price for a new home increased by 7% to nearly €260,000.

