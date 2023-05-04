Arrangements underway to provide alternative accommodation for Ukrainians in Cahersiveen

Arrangements are being made to provide alternative accommodation for Ukrainian refugees in Cahersiveen.

A plan to move Ukrainian refugees form the Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen to Tralee to facilitate asylum seekers, faced opposition from the local community.

Yesterday evening, the Department of Integration confirmed no Ukrainians would be forced to move from the Skellig Accommodation Centre.

Last Friday, it emerged the Department of Integration had issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre in Cahersiveen stating they were going to be moved to Tralee to facilitate asylum seekers.

The refugees and local community voiced their opposition to the move and it was initially paused.

The Department of Integration has since confirmed no Ukrainians will be forced to move from the Skellig Accommodation Centre, the former Skellig Star.

Some of the residents are being moved elsewhere in Cahersiveen, while others who want to move to Tralee are doing so, in order to free up space for asylum seekers.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty has raised concerns regarding the number of migrants being accommodated in the county.

She says Kerry has done its part in providing accommodation to migrants, adding other counties need to do the same: