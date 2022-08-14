Advertisement
Around 4,000 in Kerry experiencing water supply disruptions

Aug 14, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Around 4,000 people in Kerry are experiencing disruptions to their water supply.

It’s after a burst on a major watermain last night.

The affected watermain runs from Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant to Sheheree Resevrvoir on the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.

This network supplies water to the greater Killarney, Tralee, Castleisland and Castlemaine areas, as well as most of East Kerry.

Crews worked through the night to repair the watermain, and Irish Water says the majority of those affected should have their supply returned by early afternoon.

