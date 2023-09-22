Architecture Kerry Festival begins

Architecture Kerry Festival takes place this week.

The festival, which will run from today to October 1st celebrates Kerry’s architectural heritage.

Throughout the festival there’ll be featured talks, guided tours of renovated buildings, lighthouses and castles and exhibitions open to people of all ages.

On Thursday, September 28th, the Architectural Associated of Ireland along with Architecture Kerry will present ‘Where an Inch is a Mile’ in Tralee library at 5:30pm.

The ‘Construct Fun!’ exhibition, designed and built by children living under international protection at Johnson Marina Hotel Tralee, will be showcased in Tralee Library from Thursday, September 28th.

On Friday and Saturday September 29th-30th, the Irish Georgian Society, the Trustees of Muckross House and Architecture Kerry will host the Kingdom of Skills at Muckross Schoolhouse.

Students and anyone interested in traditional skills and crafts are welcome.

Kerry Writers’ Museum will host an exhibition ‘Burning the Big House: The Story of Irish Country House in Revolution 1920-23’ in Listowel on Friday, September 29th.

The full programme of events is available on architecture.kerrycoco.ie.