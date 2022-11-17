Aqua Dome traded well ahead of expectations during Summer season

The Aqua Dome says Government supports and “excellent” trading figures mean its losses were kept to a minimum.

The Tralee based facility has released its financial statements for the year ended April 30th last.

The company is reporting a loss of €23,300 (€23,396) for the financial year.

The Aqua Dome is now 28-years-old and in need of reinvestment, as directors confirm they’re looking at various options in relation to the future of the company to ensure its long-term success.

The Aqua Dome was closed for 10-and-a-half months due to COVID restrictions and it reopened in time for Easter 2022.

In his report to shareholders, Aqua Dome chairman, Brian Durran stated the accounts for the year turned out better than projected.

He says the help of Government supports and excellent trading figures in March and April, losses were kept to a minimum.

Mr Durran also says visitor numbers through the Summer and Autumn were exceptionally strong and this coupled with necessary marginal price increases introduced on reopening will result in the Aqua Dome achieving a very positive outcome in the current year.

The facility traded well ahead of expectations this Summer season and the directors say they’re confident of returning a profit position for the coming year.

However, the company says it expects its energy costs will increase very significantly in 2023.

Mr Durran says despite both the number and value of insurance claims contracting over the last few months, there’s no evidence that insurance premiums for facilities in the leisure industry are reducing; he says this cost continues to be a major issue for the Aqua Dome.

The report also notes that some of the Aqua Dome’s equipment will need replacement in the short-term and it’s also undertaking an energy audit to determine how the Aqua Dome could become more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable in the future.

The 29th AGM of Tralee Waterworld PLC will be held at the Rose Hotel, Tralee on December 15th at 6pm.