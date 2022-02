The Aqua Dome will reopen to the public next month.

Its door will open on March 15th, almost two years since it closed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Management at the centre says the reopening will bring a timely boost to the tourism industry in Tralee.

The Aqua Dome, which hires upwards of 40 staff during the peak season, features a leisure pool, slides, rapids and a vitality spa.