The CEO of the Aqua Dome says he’s concerned about rising energy costs.

The centre reopens today, after being closed for two years because of public health restrictions.

The Aqua Dome, which hires upwards of 40 staff during the peak season, features a leisure pool, slides, rapids and a vitality spa.

However, CEO of the Aqua Dome, Kieran Ruttledge, believes there are still financial challenges facing the centre.