Approval granted for major social housing project in Kerry

Oct 27, 2023 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Approval granted for major social housing project in Kerry
Approval in principle has been granted for the state to purchase 61 homes for social housing in Kerry.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has granted Kerry County Council approval in principle for the conversion of 61 homes into social housing in Milltown.

The turnkey development is a mix of three and four-bed houses, at Springfield Drive, in Ballyoughtragh North.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who announced the approval, said these much-needed social housing units will provide homes for those in Kerry who need them most.

Minister Foley added her gratitude to Kerry County Council for their ongoing hard work and commitment to providing housing across the county.

