Advertisement
News

Approval given for multi-million-euro project at Tralee school

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Approval given for multi-million-euro project at Tralee school Approval given for multi-million-euro project at Tralee school
Photo L-R Principal Pat Neenan, Minister Foley and Cllr. Jim Finucane (Chairperson of the Board of Management)
Share this article

A Tralee primary school has been given approval for a multi-million euro building project.

Moyderwell Mercy Primary School has received initial approval for the project, as announced by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

The project will consist of four mainstream classrooms, as well as two classrooms for students with special educational needs.

Advertisement

The project also includes a special education teaching room, and reconfiguration works to existing classrooms.

Minister Foley said she looks forward to work commencing on the school as quickly as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus