Approval given for multi-million-euro project at Tralee school

A Tralee primary school has been given approval for a multi-million euro building project.

Moyderwell Mercy Primary School has received initial approval for the project, as announced by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

The project will consist of four mainstream classrooms, as well as two classrooms for students with special educational needs.

The project also includes a special education teaching room, and reconfiguration works to existing classrooms.

Minister Foley said she looks forward to work commencing on the school as quickly as possible.