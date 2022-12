Applications are being sought for the operation of a kiosk in Dingle.

Fáilte Ireland is seeking applications for the licence to operate the unit adjacent to the tourism information Centre in the town.

The licence period for the new contract is 23 months and begins in February (2023).

Documents can be viewed on the Government’s procurement website at etenders.gov.ie, from January 4th.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, January 18th.