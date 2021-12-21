Application to be made for funding Kenmare bypass

The council will be applying for funding to continue the development of a bypass in Kenmare.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae brought a motion to the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking for information in relation to the council's development of the second half of the Kenmare bypass.

Kerry County Council says it'll shortly be applying to the Department of Transport for an allocation of funding in 2022 to move the project along. It says if an allocation is given, then the timeline for the bypass will depend on land acquisition and various national and local approvals.