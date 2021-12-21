Advertisement
News

Application to be made for funding Kenmare bypass

Dec 21, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Application to be made for funding Kenmare bypass Application to be made for funding Kenmare bypass
Kenmare - Google Maps
Share this article

The council will be applying for funding to continue the development of a bypass in Kenmare.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae brought a motion to the recent meeting of the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking for information in relation to the council's development of the second half of the Kenmare bypass.

Kerry County Council says it'll shortly be applying to the Department of Transport for an allocation of funding in 2022 to move the project along. It says if an allocation is given, then the timeline for the bypass will depend on land acquisition and various national and local approvals.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus