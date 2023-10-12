Advertisement
News

Application for South Kerry bridge refurbishment works gone out on public consultation

Oct 12, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Application for South Kerry bridge refurbishment works gone out on public consultation
Plans for refurbishment works for a South Kerry Bridge have gone for public consultation.

Kerry County Council is applying to An Bord Pleanála for improvement works at Gearha Bridge, Sneem.

The development includes resurfacing and concrete foundation works; masonry reconstruction and repointing; removal of soft edges; installation of kerbs on the roads edge; tree removal and vegetation clearance.

A Natura Impact statement has been prepared for the refurbishment works, at Gearha Bridge, Sneem, with the public invited to give for their observations on this.

It can be inspected until November the 8th at Kerry County Buildings, Rathass Tralee; Kerry County Council’s Kenmare Area Office – The Library, Shelbourne Street, Kenmare; and at An Bord Pleanála offices, Dublin.

Submissions can be made, in writing only, to The Secretary, An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin, D01 V902, before 5.30pm on Wednesday November 8th.

