Application for Fenit diving boards gone out on public consultation

Plans for new diving boards and access platforms at Fenit are going out for public consultation.

Fenit Development Association is applying for a foreshore lease to construct new diving boards, access platforms, railings, and associated services at Fenit Bathing Slips.

The application also includes modification of the existing concrete structures at the end of the beach.

Diving boards were removed from Fenit around 20 years ago due to safety concerns, but planning permission was granted to build two new diving boards at Fenit in 2020.

A copy of the application and other documents including maps, plans and drawings can be viewed up until August 11th online on the Department’s website, or at Tralee Garda Station or Tralee Library, Moyderwell.

Submissions can also be made up until August 11th.

Application documents are available on this Department's website: https://www.gov.ie/en/foreshore-notice/97c4e-fenit-development-association-diving-boards/

Submissions can be address to Foreshore Section, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Newtown Road, Wexford, Co Wexford or [email protected]