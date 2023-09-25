Apology doesn’t explain why woman bled to death following childbirth at UHK

An apology from University Hospital Kerry to the family of a woman who died following childbirth doesn’t explain why she bled to death.

That’s according to the family’s solicitor, Conor Murphy, who speaking after the apology was read out, as the inquest into Tatenda Mukwata’s death resumed at Tralee Courthouse this morning.

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean had lived in a direct provision centre in Kenmare with her three daughters.

She died six hours after delivering her fourth daughter via a caesarean section at University Hospital Kerry on April 21st 2022.

Solicitor Conor Murphy says this apology is not an explanation as to why Ms Mukwata died.