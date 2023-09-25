Advertisement
News

Apology doesn’t explain why woman bled to death following childbirth at UHK

Sep 25, 2023 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Apology doesn’t explain why woman bled to death following childbirth at UHK
Tatenda Mukwata
Share this article

An apology from University Hospital Kerry to the family of a woman who died following childbirth doesn’t explain why she bled to death.

That’s according to the family’s solicitor, Conor Murphy, who speaking after the apology was read out, as the inquest into Tatenda Mukwata’s death resumed at Tralee Courthouse this morning.

The 35-year-old Zimbabwean had lived in a direct provision centre in Kenmare with her three daughters.

Advertisement

She died six hours after delivering her fourth daughter via a caesarean section at University Hospital Kerry on April 21st 2022.

Solicitor Conor Murphy says this apology is not an explanation as to why Ms Mukwata died.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Daughter thought it was a mistake when informed of mother’s death after childbirth at UHK
Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following road rage incident in Farranfore
HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appealing for witnesses following road rage incident in Farranfore
Paddy Tally set to stay with Kerry
Daughter thought it was a mistake when informed of mother’s death after childbirth at UHK
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus