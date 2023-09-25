HSE apologises to family of woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry

The HSE had apologised to the family of a woman who died following childbirth at University Hospital Kerry.

The apology was read out before the inquest today in Tralee Courthouse into the death of 35-year-old Zimbabwe-born, Tatenda Mukwata, who had lived in a direct provision centre in Kenmare with her three daughters.

She had delivered a daughter via a caesarean section just over six hours before her death.

Advertisement

This apology, signed by the manager of University Hospital Kerry, Mary Fitzgerald, was issued to the family of Tatenda Mukwata, and read out at the inquest into her death at UHK on 21st 2022.

It states Ms Fitzgerald, on behalf of the hospital, expresses apologies to the family for the failings in care to Tatenda at the hospital on April 20th and 21st 2022.

UHK fully accepts these failings shouldn't have happened and that earlier intervention would have prevented Tatenda's death.

Advertisement

The statement notes an external investigation is nearing completion, and it's expected the hospital will learn lessons from it.

UHK adds it's deeply sorry that the family has suffered the tragic loss of Tatenda, and apologises unreservedly and offered heartfelt condolences.

It adds it acknowledge the grief, stress, trauma, and suffering that the family continues to endure due to Tatenda's death, which the hospital is truly sorry for.