Aontú rep says provision of Farranfore bus shelter is vital

Apr 6, 2024 16:40 By radiokerrynews
Aontú rep says provision of Farranfore bus shelter is vital
Farranfore has been included on Kerry County Council’s short list for assessment for a bus shelter.

Aontú candidate for the Castleisland Electoral Area Cáit Ní Ríordáin says she was informed of this from the National Transport Authority.

She says the technical assessment will consider space availability, road safety, accessibility, design details and technical requirements.

Ms. Ní Ríordáin claims many people have been effected by the lack of shelter while waiting for the airport service; adding the provision of a bus shelter is vital for the area.

 

