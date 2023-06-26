Advertisement
News

Aoife Thornton retains Listowel Cathaoirleach role until year end

Jun 26, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Aoife Thornton retains Listowel Cathaoirleach role until year end Aoife Thornton retains Listowel Cathaoirleach role until year end
Listowel Municipal District Cathaoirleach elected in June 2023, Cllr Aoife Thornton. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Aoife Thornton has retained her seat as Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District.

The Fine Gael councillor was re-elected at the Annual General Meeting this morning, and will take on the role for half of the year.

She was proposed by her party colleague, councillor Michael Foley, and seconded by Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney, who will take over as Cathaoirleach for the second half of the year.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly has been elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District; he was proposed and seconded by party colleagues Michael Foley and Aoife Thornton.

Councillor Aoife Thornton says she had a number priorities as Cathaoirleach until year-end, including dealing with the aftermath of last week’s flooding.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus