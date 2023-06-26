Aoife Thornton retains Listowel Cathaoirleach role until year end

Aoife Thornton has retained her seat as Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District.

The Fine Gael councillor was re-elected at the Annual General Meeting this morning, and will take on the role for half of the year.

She was proposed by her party colleague, councillor Michael Foley, and seconded by Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney, who will take over as Cathaoirleach for the second half of the year.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly has been elected Leas-Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District; he was proposed and seconded by party colleagues Michael Foley and Aoife Thornton.

Councillor Aoife Thornton says she had a number priorities as Cathaoirleach until year-end, including dealing with the aftermath of last week’s flooding.