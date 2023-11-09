Another public meeting to take place on housing of asylum seekers in Killarney

Another public meeting has been organised for this Sunday in Killarney about the housing of asylum seekers in the town.

It follows a meeting last evening, where 100 residents, mainly from the Muckross Road area, gathered to discuss concerns.

The Department of Integration has proposed locating 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn, but there’s been criticism of this for several reasons, including existing pressure on services.

Advertisement

Last evening, residents who are concerned about the proposal to locate 70 asylum seekers at the Harmony Inn in Killarney, held a non-political, public meeting.

One hundred (100) residents, specifically from the Muckross Road locality attended the event at the Old Weir Lodge.

Advertisement

Out of that, another meeting has been organised.

It will be held this Sunday at 7pm in the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

The aim is to discuss the housing of 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road.

Advertisement

National and local representatives have been invited to attend.

The organisers say they would like to see a large turnout of people at the meeting in support of the town of Killarney.

They say they are seeking to protect the services, infrastructure, health system, tourism, and brand of Killarney town.