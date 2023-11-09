Advertisement
News

Another public meeting to take place on housing of asylum seekers in Killarney

Nov 9, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Another public meeting to take place on housing of asylum seekers in Killarney
Share this article

Another public meeting has been organised for this Sunday in Killarney about the housing of asylum seekers in the town.

It follows a meeting last evening, where 100 residents, mainly from the Muckross Road area, gathered to discuss concerns.

The Department of Integration has proposed locating 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn, but there’s been criticism of this for several reasons, including existing pressure on services.

Advertisement

 

Last evening, residents who are concerned about the proposal to locate 70 asylum seekers at the Harmony Inn in Killarney, held a non-political, public meeting.

One hundred (100) residents, specifically from the Muckross Road locality attended the event at the Old Weir Lodge.

Advertisement

Out of that, another meeting has been organised.

It will be held this Sunday at 7pm in the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

The aim is to discuss the housing of 70 male international protection applicants at the Harmony Inn on the Muckross Road.

Advertisement

National and local representatives have been invited to attend.

The organisers say they would like to see a large turnout of people at the meeting in support of the town of Killarney.

They say they are seeking to protect the services, infrastructure, health system, tourism, and brand of Killarney town.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KPH Construction keeping business local with delivery of Liebherr excavators
Advertisement
Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Radio Kerry remains most listened to station in county
Advertisement

Recommended

Mark Moriarty wins Book of the Year Award at Listowel Food Fair
Labour Health spokesperson says HSE home help recruitment freeze must end to tackle waiting lists in Kerry
Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley announces retirement from politics
Callouts to bonfires in Killarney cost taxpayer over €11,000 in two months
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus