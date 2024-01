Eir says almost 50,000 homes and businesses across Kerry now have access to high-speed fibre broadband.

An additional 6,400 premises have been connected to gigabit fibre since December of 2022.

The company’s €36 million investment into Kerry’s broadband infrastructure will see 65,000 premises connected to the fibre broadband network.

Customers can check access to fibre network connections at openeir.ie