News

Another 2,000 Kerry premises can now access high-speed fibre broadband

Nov 6, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Over 2,000 premises in the Kenmare and Kilgarvan areas now have access to high-speed fibre broadband.

National Broadband Ireland is rolling out the new, high-speed fibre broadband network under the government’s National Broadband Plan.

The plan is the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, with County Kerry receiving €107 million in investment funds.

As well as Kenmare and Kilgarvan, works have been completed in other parts of Kerry, with over 13,000 premises now having access to high-speed fibre broadband.

