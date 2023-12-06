Anglers lodge appeal against major Killarney housing development

An anglers’ association has lodged an appeal against a major housing development in Killarney.

KPH Construction and Development Ltd was granted permission by Kerry County Council for the 249-unit development on the Upper Park Road in Killarney.

The development, comprising 143 houses and 106 apartments, also includes a creche, and footpath and cycle paths.

The Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers Association has now appealed that decision to An Bórd Pleanála.

The planning board is due to decide on the development by early April next year.