An Turas Mór festival draws to a close this weekend

Oct 30, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
An Turas Mór Homecoming Kerry Festival draws to a close this weekend.

The festival has run throughout October, with over 40 events taking place across the county.

The closing ceremony takes place on Sunday evening on Denny Street, Tralee, with a Halloween Street Party.

The ceremony takes place between 6 and 8 PM and incudes a fire parade, haunted projections, a fire show and finishes with a firework display over the Ashe Memorial Hall.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy has hailed An Turas Mor as a wonderful success and has encouraged people to join in on the closing ceremony celebrations.

More information can be found on www.homecomingkerry.com

