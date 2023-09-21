Advertisement
An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal for North Kerry wind farm

Sep 21, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal for North Kerry wind farm
An Bord Pleanála has upheld Kerry County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a wind farm in North Kerry.

The seven-turbine wind farm was proposed on Ballynagare bog located between Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

Ballynagare Wind Farm Limited had applied for planning permission of 10 years' duration for the proposed energy facility along with an operational life of 35 years.

It would consist of seven turbines with a maximum height of 170 metres and a rotor diameter of 150 metres.

The development would also include a meteorological mast of 110 metres in height, and the upgrade of roads.

An Bord Pleanála refused the appeal, citing the Kerry County Development Plan.

The planning appeals board said the proposed development is outside of areas where commercial wind energy projects may be considered, as outlined in the county development plan.

For this reason, the wind farm would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

