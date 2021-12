An Bord Pleanála has turned down plans for a glamping facility in North Kerry.

Tina and Barry Godley had applied for permission for four glamping pods to diversify their family farm at Dromatoor, Ballyheigue.

Kerry County Council refused permission, stating the site is located in a sensitive coastal environment. An Bord Pleanála has upheld this decision, stating the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.