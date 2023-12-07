An Bórd Pleanála refuses permission for Cahersiveen medical centre

An Bórd Pleanála has refused permission for a new medical centre in Cahersiveen.

Caraf Property Developments Ltd applied for permission to build the medical centre on Main Street in the town.

The development includes the demolition of the current building on-site, which contains a shop, supermarket, stores, and private accommodation.

Advertisement

The company planned to construct a new building, containing a health and medical centre, shop/retail unit, and offices.

Planning permission was originally granted by Kerry County Council, but this was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Concerns were raised about the design of the building, which would impact on the adjacent protected structure, and detract from the visual amenities of the area.

Advertisement

An Bórd Pleanála has now refused permission for the development.

The Board says the proposed works, which include demolition of the existing building, would not have a positive impact on the character of the area or respect the existing streetscape.

The Board also wrote that the proposed development would be out of scale with its surroundings and detract from the area around it.