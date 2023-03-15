An Bord Pleanála refuses appeal for 14 turbine windfarm on Cork Kerry border

An Bord Pleanála has refused an appeal for a 14 turbine windfarm on the Cork Kerry border.

The decision comes following a successful High Court appeal in 2019, which quashed an earlier An Bord Pleanála decision granting permission for the development in the Gneegvuilla Ballydesmond area.

Silverbirch Renewables had originally applied for the windfarm in 2017, which Kerry County Council had refused.

Advertisement

The application was for a 10 year permission for a 14 turbine windfarm, with turbines with a rotar diamater of 120 meters and a blade tip height of 150 meters above ground level.

The proposed development would have been in the townlands of Barna, Knocknageeha, Reanasup, Reaboy, Ballynahulla and Toureengarriv.

The Sliabh Luachra Against Ballydesmond Windfarm Committee had successfully challenged a November 2018 decision by An Bord Pleanála granting permission to Silverbirch.

Advertisement

The case was then sent back to the Bord for a review.

In making its decision, which was published today, the board stated that the new Kerry County Development Plan 2022 to 2028 identifies the proposed site as being located in an area unsuitable for wind farm development.

The proposed development would be contrary to the policy provisions set out in the plan, and would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.