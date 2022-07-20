Advertisement
News

An Bord Pleanála defers decision on construction of North Kerry wind farm

Jul 20, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
An Bord Pleanála defers decision on construction of North Kerry wind farm An Bord Pleanála defers decision on construction of North Kerry wind farm
Share this article

A decision on the construction of seven wind turbines in North Kerry has been deferred.

An Bord Pleanála was expected to make a final decision this week on a proposal to build a windfarm in the Ballingare area located between Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

However, it's now been delayed due to a backlog of cases.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the construction of the North Kerry windfarm.

It was appealed to An Bord Pleanála and a decision is now due by October 7th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus