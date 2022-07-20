An Bord Pleanála defers decision on construction of North Kerry wind farm

A decision on the construction of seven wind turbines in North Kerry has been deferred.

An Bord Pleanála was expected to make a final decision this week on a proposal to build a windfarm in the Ballingare area located between Lixnaw and Ballyduff.

However, it's now been delayed due to a backlog of cases.

Earlier this year, Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the construction of the North Kerry windfarm.

It was appealed to An Bord Pleanála and a decision is now due by October 7th.