Amnesty International call on Greek authorities to drop all charges on Seán Binder

Jan 13, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Amnesty International call on Greek authorities to drop all charges on Seán Binder
A Kerryman hopes the annulment of misdemeanour charges against him in Greece, is the beginning of the end of legal proceedings.

Seán Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos, who were before the court today.

Judges made the decision due to procedural errors in the trial. However, there are still felony charges to be faced.

Amnesty International have urged the Greek authorities to drop all of the charges and allow Mr Binder to go back to his life.

Amnesty’s European Director, Nils Muižnieks, said the decision offers the authorities a new opportunity to put an end to this ordeal and correct their own wrongdoing.

Seán Binder says there is still some way to go:

