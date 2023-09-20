Ambitious new plan for Irish language aims to create over 9,000 jobs in Gaeltacht areas

An ambitious new plan for the Irish language by Conradh na Gaeilge aims to create over 9,200 jobs in Gaeltacht areas by the end of the decade.

The Conradh’s ‘An Plean Fáis’ sets out its targets for desired investment in the Irish language and in Gaeltacht areas from 2024-2029.

The measures included in the plan involve a significant jump in investment by the state, in areas such as language planning, housing in the Gaeltacht, and summer colleges.

Advertisement

Conradh na Gaeilge says adequate funding is needed for every language planning area to ensure they’re successful; there are two language planning areas in Kerry, West Kerry and South Kerry.

It recommends funding of €50,000 should be allocated to each area to employ experts to develop a housing plan for the areas, and additional funding be given to Údarás na Gaeltachta to support enterprise plans for each area.

This is part of €100,000 recommended for each language planning area per year until 2029 to encourage and maintain entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The Conradh recommends extra funding for each of the 16 Gaeltacht service towns, which include Tralee and Cahersiveen, and an extra officer in each should be employed to deal with research and communication.

The organisation says planning and activities should be co-ordinated in order to support and increase the number of households in every language planning area in the Gaeltacht, which could involve a new family officer in every area.

Conradh na Gaeilge also highlighted the importance of increased funding for activities for young people in the Gaeltacht, and also courses for young people coming to the Gaeltacht.

Advertisement

The Conradh says an increased daily grant for hosting students, an annual capital fund for people to refurbish houses to host students, and a fund for directors of small colleges would help to support what the Conradh calls one of the most economically important language projects.

It recommends the establishment of a taskforce/high level working group to develop summer camps in the Gaeltacht on a continuous basis into the future, and provide extra resources to keep current mná tí and entice new mná and fir tí.

The plan also identified the need to retain and attract employees for playschools and nurseries in the Gaeltacht, including a new scholarship scheme for people to gain relevant qualifications.

Advertisement

Conradh na Gaeilge says this extra investment would benefit the 20-Year Irish Language Strategy 2010-30 hugely and benefit the implementation of both current and upcoming legislation.