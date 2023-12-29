Almost half a million people visited OPW sites in Kerry last year (2022).

That’s according to figures from the Office of Public Works, which manages heritage sites across the country.

In 2022, over 15 million visits were made to national monuments and properties nationwide; including eight popular destinations in Kerry.

Advertisement

482,100 people visited OPW managed sites in the Kingdom in 2022.

Figures show that the home of the liberator, Daniel O’Connell, was the most popular attraction in the county.

Almost 290,000 (288,267) visitors passed through the doors of Derrynane House in Caherdaniel; a drop of almost 20% on the previous year.

Advertisement

Ross Castle, was the second most visited OPW managed site, with over 86,000 (86,324) people visiting.

This figure was 16 times more than the year before, when over 5,200 (5,267) visited the Killarney attraction.

The Blasket Island Visitor Centre welcomed more than 43,000 visitors, while 12,000 sightseers visited the Blasket Islands.

Advertisement

Over 19,500 tourists flocked to Gallarus Castle in West Kerry, a drop of over 42% on the year before.

UNESCO world heritage site, Skellig Michael/Sceilg Mhichíl, saw more than 14,000 (14,197) visitors, an increase of 17% on the previous year.

Ardfert Cathedral saw over 9,500 (9,526) people through its doors in the year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the OPW site of Listowel Castle, which was closed in 2021, welcomed over 8,800 (8,847) sightseers in 2022.