Almost €900,000 spent to date in flood damage repairs at UHK

Almost €900,000 has been spent to date in repairs at University Hospital Kerry following flood damage during the summer.

On June 17th the hospital was forced to close some areas, due to heavy rainfall in Tralee, which flooded parts of the building.

Figures released to Radio Kerry show that the current updated cost of repairs at University Hospital Kerry is €870,000.

This sum consists of building works and replacement of damaged equipment as a result of flood damage at the Tralee hospital in June.

The areas most impacted by the flooding were Cardiology, Palliative Care, the Conference room, and the Kitchen Underground Plant room.

A spokesperson for UHK says the majority of the cost relates to the replacement of specialised Cardiology equipment.

They said the cost of building repairs are covered by insurance; while replacement equipment is being purchased through the national HSE Procurement Framework.

The spokesperson says, UHK is required to purchase equipment through this, to ensure replacement equipment is in line with that used in other HSE hospitals.