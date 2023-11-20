Advertisement
News

Almost €900,000 spent to date in flood damage repairs at UHK

Nov 20, 2023 08:25 By radiokerrynews
Almost €900,000 spent to date in flood damage repairs at UHK
Share this article

Almost €900,000 has been spent to date in repairs at University Hospital Kerry following flood damage during the summer.

On June 17th the hospital was forced to close some areas, due to heavy rainfall in Tralee, which flooded parts of the building.

Figures released to Radio Kerry show that the current updated cost of repairs at University Hospital Kerry is €870,000.

Advertisement

This sum consists of building works and replacement of damaged equipment as a result of flood damage at the Tralee hospital in June.

The areas most impacted by the flooding were Cardiology, Palliative Care, the Conference room, and the Kitchen Underground Plant room.

A spokesperson for UHK says the majority of the cost relates to the replacement of specialised Cardiology equipment.

Advertisement

They said the cost of building repairs are covered by insurance; while replacement equipment is being purchased through the national HSE Procurement Framework.

The spokesperson says, UHK is required to purchase equipment through this, to ensure replacement equipment is in line with that used in other HSE hospitals.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí investigate mid-Kerry collision after woman in 70s hospitalised
Advertisement
Over €3 million in funding announced for MTU
Motorists advised to avoid road in Beaufort
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí investigate mid-Kerry collision after woman in 70s hospitalised
Over €3 million in funding announced for MTU
Tralee go top of League
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus